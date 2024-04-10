Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): After being questioned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Congress MLA from Jharkhand Amba Prasad said that she will continue to cooperate in the investigation and will appear before the agency on Wednesday.

"I was asked no such questions till now from where I can guess the issue (behind the questioning). We are cooperating in the investigation, I have been asked to come tomorrow as well. I will be coming. This is the time of festivals. We celebrate Sarhul, Ram Navami and Eid along with people every time but this time it's not possible. So we are sad about this," Amba Prasad said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

The ED had earlier summoned Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad on April 4 and her brother Ankit Sao on April 5.

On March 14, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at 20 locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, related to Yogendra Sao, Amba Prasad and their other family members and associates under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

The searches were carried out in connection with a case related to criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levies, illegal sand mining, land grabbing, etc.

"During the search operation unexplained cash worth Rs 35 lakh (approx.), digital devices, fake stamps of Circle Offices, Banks, etc., various incriminating documents in the form of handwritten receipts/diaries, etc. and evidences related to illegal sand mining in the state have been recovered and seized," the probe agency said.

A complaint of money laundering was filed in 2023 against the Congress MLA at the Ranchi zonal office of the central enforcement agency, as per sources. (ANI)

