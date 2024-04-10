Mumbai, April 10: In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Raigad district, a 25-year-old woman has been arrested under the suspicion of murdering her two young children. The children, aged three and five, were found unconscious at their home on March 31 and were later declared dead at Alibag Civil Hospital.

According to India Today, the accused woman was identified as Sheetal Pole, Assistant Police Inspector Somnath Lande, after consulting with the medical staff, suspected foul play and initiated an investigation led by Local Crime Branch PI Balasaheb Khade. The father of the children, Sadanand Pole, reported that he discovered his children in an unresponsive state upon returning from the market with gifts for them. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter, Later Tries To Die By Suicide in Borivali; Case Registered.

The investigation took a turn when police examined Sheetal's phone records, revealing communication with a man named Sainath Jadhav. After intense questioning, Sheetal confessed to smothering her children with a towel, viewing them as obstacles to her plans to elope with Jadhav, with whom she admitted to having a premarital relationship.

The autopsy confirmed the cause of death as smothering. Sheetal Pole has been taken into custody and presented before Alibag Court, which has remanded her to police custody for three days. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Strangles Newborn Daughter to Death in Palghar, Dumps Body in Isolated Area for Not Wanting Third Child; Arrested.

In March this year, a woman killed herself after killing her two children in her house in Maharashtra's Solapur. The woman hanged herself after hanging her children to death. The incident was reported in Sarvadenagara near Muligaon road. The deceased have been identified as Sneha Santosh Chillal (30), Sandhya Santosh Chillal (11), and Manoj Kumar Santosh Chillal (7).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).