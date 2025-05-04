Patna (Bihar) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Mahagathbandan grand alliance of opposition parties led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the election strategy for the upcoming Bihar elections. Alliance leaders highlighted how despite holding two other meetings before, there has not been good coordination in the alliance at the district level.

Congress MLA Madan Mohan Jha told ANI that the alliance has held two meetings before but there is "no coordination" among the parties at the district or block level, and a detailed discussion is needed to fix the problem.

"We have had two main meetings, but there's been no coordination among the 6 parties at the district or block level. A detailed discussion is needed on how we will work together at the grassroots level," the Congress MLA told ANI in Patna.

Grand alliance member and Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani also highlighted that currently "corruption is being practiced at every level" of Bihar government, as the state is being run by bureaucrats and not Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Our agenda is clear - to make the government of the Grand Alliance. The present government is being run by bureaucrats, not under the leadership of Nitish Kumar... Corruption is being practiced at every level," the VIP chief told reporters ahead of the meeting.

The grand alliance consists of 6 total parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party, left parties including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation-CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM). RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is the current chairperson of the alliance.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year.

Earlier on May 3, Tejashwi Yadav wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcoming the Centre's recent decision to include caste-based data in the national census.

Yadav called the move "a transformative moment in our nation's journey towards equality". He also urged the government to ensure the data leads to meaningful policy reforms. (ANI)

