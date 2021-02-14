Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Vashi APMC Assistant Police Inspector Bhushan Pawar died by suicide after shooting himself with his service pistol around 11:30 am on Sunday.

"Today, around 11:30, APMC Assistant Police Inspector Bhushan Pawar shot himself with his service pistol. The reason behind the act is still unknown. He was on duty here for the last one-and-a-half years," said Shivraj Patil, DCP, Navi Mumbai.

Patil added, "He was on a month-long sick leave because of chest-pain. He had rejoined the duty today itself."

"We haven't found any suicide note in his cabin. We will investigate. We will also ask the family members," Patil further remarked.

Upon hearing the sound of bullets, the staff members present there immediately took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)