Mumbai, March 29: The Indian automotive sector is preparing for a significant month of activity in April 2026, with several major manufacturers scheduled to debut new models and updated versions of existing vehicles. From luxury electric sedans to refreshed mid-size SUVs, the upcoming launches reflect a broader industry shift towards electrification and updated safety standards. These releases come as brands look to capture consumer interest following the start of the new fiscal year.

Key highlights for the month include the return of the Mercedes-Benz CLA in an electric avatar and a mid-cycle refresh for the Volkswagen Taigun. Additionally, several new nameplates are expected to enter the domestic market, expanding options for buyers across various price brackets. Kia EV2 Launched in Global Market; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Mercedes-Benz CLA

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA is expected to be unveiled in India in the third week of April 2026. Built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), the vehicle will focus on an electric powertrain offering an estimated range of over 750 km on a single charge. It will feature an 800V electrical system for ultra-fast charging and a high-resolution MBUX Superscreen. The expected price for the premium sedan is likely to start from INR 65,00,000.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen is slated to launch the refreshed Taigun in India on April 12, 2026. The SUV will retain its 1.0L and 1.5L TSI petrol engines but will receive a significant tech upgrade, including a Level 2 ADAS suite and a 360-degree camera. Aesthetic changes include a redesigned front grille and new LED light signatures. The updated model is expected to be priced between INR 12,00,000 and INR 21,00,000.

Ebella Majestor

The Ebella Majestor is scheduled for its official India launch on April 18, 2026. This new entrant is positioned as a premium MPV, expected to be powered by a 2.0L diesel engine and a 1.5L turbo-petrol hybrid option. Key features include ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a dual-screen dashboard layout. The Majestor is anticipated to carry a price tag ranging from INR 25,00,000 to INR 32,00,000.

Tekton SUV

The Tekton, a new lifestyle-oriented SUV, is expected to break covers on April 25, 2026. It is tipped to feature a rugged 4WD system paired with a 2.2L turbocharged engine. Specifications include high ground clearance, off-road driving modes, and a water-wading depth of 600mm. The vehicle is aimed at the adventure segment with an expected starting price of INR 18,00,000. Hyundai Venue Price Hiked in India.

Tata Altroz Racer EV

Expanding its electric portfolio, Tata Motors is expected to unveil the Altroz Racer EV on April 5, 2026. This performance-oriented electric hatchback will likely feature a 45kWh battery pack providing a range of approximately 450 km. It is expected to include sports-tuned suspension and a distinctive dual-tone exterior design. The estimated price for the Altroz Racer EV is between INR 15,00,000 and INR 17,00,000.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).