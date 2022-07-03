Srinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) Terrorists shot at and injured a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The attack on Constable Firdous Ahmad took place at his Hugam area home around 7.30 pm in Srigufwara of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The officials said the injured cop was rushed to the Srigufwara hospital, from where he was referred to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

