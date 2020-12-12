Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Mumbai Police officials have saved a man from killing himself at his residence in suburban Mulund, an official said on Saturday.

The man was under stress as he was unable to repay loan due to which representatives of a credit card company were calling him, he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Will Get Back 17,000 Hectares of Land Grabbed Under Roshni Scheme, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

After receiving information that a man was planning to kill himself, a team of police personnel reached his residence and prevented him from taking the extreme step.

"A precious life saved! A man contemplating suicide due to credit card dues was saved by Mulund police, on prompt intervention by DCP Prashant Kadam," Mumbai Police tweeted.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders to Hold Hunger Strike on December 14, Centre Reiterates Farm Laws Are Beneficial.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)