Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) More than 35,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai to ensure incident-free immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh on Tuesday, an official said on Monday.

He said about 5,000 CCTV cameras will keep a close watch on immersion, which is expected to be low-key sans processions this year in view of COVID-19 restrictions.

Various wings of the police department including the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riots Control Unit, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Home Guards will be manning the streets on Tuesday.

"Police personnel will be deployed to help people at various locations where idols will be immersed," he said.

In a bid to avoid crowding, police have appealed to people to not perform 'aartis' on the occasion of 'Anant Chaturdashi' tomorrow, which marks culmination of the 10-day festival, before immersion of idols.

"Instead, people have been asked to perform the 'aarti' ritual at their residences before stepping out," he said.

Mandals or groups that organise Lord Ganesh festival have been directed to strictly follow COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks.

Immersion of idols will take place at 169 spots identified by the Mumbai civic body.

