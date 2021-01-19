Pune, Jan 19 (PTI) Unidentified people have been booked for calling two Maharashtra officials after posing as Central government figures and trying to garner information about metro rail contracts in Pune, police said on Tuesday.

A top Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation official received a call last month in which the person on the other end, who introduced himself as a Housing and Urban Affairs bureaucrat, sough contract details of metro works, a Koregaon Park police station official said.

"The official kept the caller on hold, cross-checked and found it was a case of impersonation. He filed a police case on Monday. The accused has even uploaded on caller identification apps photographs of the person he claims to be in order to fool victims," he added.

In the second incident, a senior Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) official filed a similar complaint with Chatushringi police station.

"The name used by the caller and information sought in both cases are same. We have registered cases under IPC and IT Act," said the officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)