Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Nagpur Police on Monday arrested three suspected drug peddlers, including a woman, and seized 57 gm Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 5.70 lakh from them, an official said.

Police also seized the SUV worth Rs 10 lakh and four mobile phone handsets from the accused Shivshankar Kandrikar (34), Sangeeta Maheshwari (41), and Aakash Dhekale (37).

On a tip-off, the ANC team intercepted a car in the Ganeshpeth area. During the search, 57 gm MD was recovered, the official said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A local court remanded the trio in the custody of police till February 10.

