Hampi (Karnataka), Jul 10 (PTI) In a dazzling display of cultural splendour, G20 delegates embarked on a coracle ride across the resplendent Tungabhadra river here on Monday, followed by a visit to the magnificent Vijaya Vittala Temple.

The dignitaries said the kaleidoscope of colours that unfolded before their eyes during the coracle ride left them spellbound, immersing them in a world of vivid hues and cultural marvels.

Also Read | Government Plans To Purchase 26 Rafale Jets for Navy, Deals Likely During PM Narendra Modi's France Visit.

Coracles are traditional round basket-boats that have been used in this region for centuries to ferry people across the Tungabhadra river.

"The coracle ride was a symphony of colours. The river shimmered with azure blues, while the surrounding landscape burst forth with a multitude of greens. It was a sensory feast for the soul," a G20 delegate from Italy said after the ride.

Also Read | Iranian Rapper Given 6-year Prison Sentence over Protests.

As they ventured further into the Tungabhadra, the group came across verdant paddy fields swaying gracefully.

A G20 representative from Saudi Arabia marvelled at the captivating scene, saying, "The lush greens stretched as far as the eye could see, a testament to the bountiful nature that sustains us. It reminded us of our collective responsibility towards preserving our environment."

Riding the coracles, the dignitaries reached the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Vijaya Vittala Temple, built in the 15th century.

As they entered the temple complex, the G20 guests were greeted by a captivating display of craftsmanship that stood as a testament to the artistic prowess of the Vijayanagara Empire.

The centrepiece of the temple, the famed stone chariot, stood tall and majestic, adorned with exquisite carvings. Its intricate wheels, each consisting of multiple concentric circles, showcased the skill and precision of the sculptors who had brought this masterpiece to life.

The delegates found themselves captivated by the lifelike depictions that seemed to leap out from the stone, transporting them to another era.

The detailed carvings on the temple walls depicted mythological tales, historical events, and scenes from everyday life. Every nook and corner seemed to be meticulously carved, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

A French delegate said, “The intricate carvings at the temple and the attention to detail truly showcase the mastery of the artisans of that era," the delegate said.

As the G20 guests explored the temple courtyard, they were fascinated by the ornate pillars adorning the halls. Each pillar stood as a testament to the architectural brilliance of the Vijayanagara Empire. The intricately carved motifs, depicting gods, goddesses, celestial beings, and mythical creatures, left the delegation in awe of the mastery that had gone into their creation.

A German delegate said “The craftsmanship displayed in the carvings and architectural elements of the temple is awe-inspiring. It is a testament to the rich cultural heritage and the artistic vision of the builders," the delegate said.

The temple visit and the coracle ride represented the shared values of art, history, and craftsmanship that transcend boundaries and foster a sense of unity among diverse nations, the German delegate added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)