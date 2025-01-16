Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday conducted simultaneous cordon and search operations at and around all railway stations in the state in view of the Republic Day, and detained 173 suspicious people for questioning, a senior police officer said.

The operation was conducted on the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 1 pm to 3 pm in all districts to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Republic Day.

A senior official said 3,299 people were frisked during the operation and 173 suspicious ones were detained for questioning.

Under the exercise, police teams also took the assistance of sniffer dogs in frisking people arriving at and departing from railway stations.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the police officers were asked to deploy at least two teams per railway station under the supervision of gazetted rank officers to carry out this operation.

The personnel were strictly advised to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner, he said.

He said around 250 police teams, involving over 2,300 personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious people at railway stations, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

