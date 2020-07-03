Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, increased to 2,309 as eight new cases were reported on Friday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing the number of deaths from the slum dominated area since the last few days without specifying any reason.

The BMC official said that Dharavi now has only 551 active COVID-19 cases, as 1,672 patients have been discharged post recovery.

Dharavi's COVID-19 case doubling rate is 140 days as per the average of last seven days and its average growth rate is 0.55 per cent, he said.

Dharavi is said to be the largest slum in Asia spread over 2.5 square kilometres of area and has a population of around 6.5 lakh.

