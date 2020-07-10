Ahmedabad, Jul 10 (PTI) With the highest single-day spike of 875 new cases, the coronavirus case tally in Gujarat breached the 40,000-mark on Friday, the health department said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 40,155, it said in a release.

14 COVID-19 patients died since previous evening, taking the death toll to 2,024.

441 persons were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients so far to 28,183.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 40,155, new cases 875, total deaths 2,024, discharged 28,183, active cases 9,948 and people tested so far 4,49,349.

