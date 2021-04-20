Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) The sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Kashmir is a cause of concern but the situation does not warrant imposition of a lockdown yet, a senior officials said on Tuesday.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole also said the number of active coronavirus cases is expected to rise as the second wave of COVID-19 has set in Kashmir. He appealed to people to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread of virus.

"The rising number of COVID-19 cases is a cause of concern. But the situation does not require imposition of a lockdown yet," Pole told reporters here.

He said sufficient bed capacity and oxygen supply are available at hospitals as a number of new oxygen generation plants have been installed at various health facilities to meet any emergency situation.

There has been a sharp increase in active COVID-19 cases in the Valley from around 600 in the middle of March to nearly 8,000 as on date.

He said the government has taken various measures to contain the spread of the virus, but it has now become imperative for all to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit as a shared responsibility.

He said people should avoid going to public places and busy markets unless extremely necessary, besides wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance, ensuring hand hygiene, and isolation in case of coming in contact with a COVID positive person.

The official emhasised that people should come forward for vaccination against COVID-19 as this is the best safeguard against the deadly infection.

Pole said a slew of measures has been taken including rigorous testing in the Valley.

He said 2.81 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date while more than 7.5 lakh people in Kashmir have received the vaccine against coronavirus.

