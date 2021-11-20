Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra reported 113 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its infection count to 5,68,253, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of three persons, the death toll in the district rose to 11,569.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection tally has reached 1,38,419, while the death toll is 3,292, another official said.

