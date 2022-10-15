Barabanki (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old cosmetic shop owner was shot dead in a village here and thrown into a well, police said on Saturday.

Naseem alias Raju ran a cosmetic shop in Aalapur village and was returning home from a fair in Katra Gadiya Mazar on Friday around 10 pm along with his two companions- Imtiaz and Shafiku.

The three were going back home on one bike when three masked men stopped them near Badanpurwa village, police said.

They intimidated Imtiaz and Shafiku into leaving, who then rushed to Naseem's house and informed his family about the confrontation.

When they reached the spot, Naseem was nowhere to be found but his bike was found lain on a roadside. The family then informed the police about Naseem's disappearance.

After a night-long search, on Saturday morning, Naseem's body was found in a well near Badanpurwa village with bullet shots to his head.

His relatives told police that Naseem had married a girl who belonged to a different religion about eight years ago.

SHO Sanjay Maurya said that the matter is being investigated and Naseem's body has been sent for post mortem.

