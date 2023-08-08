Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) is organising a National Conference on Nalanda Buddhism in Leh, Ladakh on 11th August, said the organisers. There are three themes of Conference:Nalanda Buddhism-Re-tracing the source in the Footsteps of Nalanda Masters / Acharyas;Nalanda Buddhism- History & Philosophy of understanding of the Four Major traditions: Nyingma, Sakya, Kagyud and Geluk traditions;Nalanda Buddhism in 21st Century: Challenges & Responses

India is the land of Buddha and Buddhism that has given the philosophical system of knowledge as a gift to the world. Today, it is one of the most studied and followed religion in the developed world. Buddhist scientific approach of logic and reasoning change the way of thinking and life. Moreover, Buddhism has given the most relevant of modern times, the science of Ahimsa, Compassion, Four noble truths and Eight fold paths to the world. That’s why India is called Punya Bhoomi and Jagat Guru.

The great ancient Buddhist learning centres like, Vikramshila University, Odantapuri University and Nalanda University from where the teachings of Buddha spread to the world. As His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama says that Tibetan Buddhist tradition is regarded to be a continuation of the Nalanda tradition. The great Pandits of Nalanda University had contributed immensely to Nalanda Buddhist tradition and it spread to Tibet through the Great Nalanda masters like Acharya Santarakshita, Nagarjuna, Dharmakirti, Chandrakirti, Guru Padmasambhava, Kamalashila, Shintideva etc. Therefore, it is re-tracing to the roots of Buddhism-Nalanda Buddhism from AryaBhoomi-AryaDesh.

Today, while Buddhism is expanding globally and witnessing important resurgence in some traditional areas and much of the Himalayan region has vibrant presence of Nalanda Buddhism establishing its roots to Nalanda University. The challenges to some of the aspects of life and cultural sustenance of Himalayan Buddhist communities are - Reforms to traditional models of monastic education, Creating opportunities for re-connect and social engagement between monastic and lay communities, developing new models of teaching Buddhism to lay communities and re-defining the role of monastics in the 21st century.

The Himalayan region from Tawang, Sikkim, Lahoul-Spitti, Kinauur, Uttrakhand to Ladakh, are the repository of rich cultural heritage of Buddhist traditions that flourished for thousands of years in harsh geographical conditions, with time the vibrant living Buddhist heritage is undergoing a rapid transformation in its polity, culture and socio-economic changes leading to strategic challenges. Nalanda Buddhism with cross cultural relations which is one of the powerful factors of cultural mobilization and social stability in the Himalayan region will continue to play key role in national integration and furtherconsolidation of this strategic areas of the country. Thus, this Conference on the theme of Nalanda Buddhism tracing to its roots i.e. Nalanda, India is very important step in the direction.

The objective of conference on Nalanda Buddhism is to re-establish the roots of Buddhism to its land of origin and the great centre of learning of Nalanda University in India as always stated & emphasised by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The Conference will have around 550 delegates consisting of Revered Rinpoches, Geshes, Khenpos, Monks & Nuns and Scholars from all the Himlayan States of Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, J&K (Paddar-Pangi), Sikkim, North Bengal (Darjeeling, Doors, Jaigaon and Kalimpong) and from various parts of Ladakh UT who will all grace & participate in the National Conference on Nalanda Buddhism.

The National Conference on Nalanda Buddhism at CIBS, Chogalmsar, Leh, UT Ladakh will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Ladakh in the holy presence of Revered Rinpoche’s, scholars & other dignitaries on 11th August, 2023. (ANI)

