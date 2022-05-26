Pune, May 26 (PTI) A woman and her husband have been arrested in Pune district for alleged murder of her former college friend, police said on Thursday.

Giridhar Alias Girish Gaikwad (21), the victim, was the son of a prison official attached to the Amravati central prison.

Giridhar, who lived in Hadapsar area near here, was in touch with a college friend who was married to another classmate, said a police official.

On Tuesday night, he told family members that he had received a call from his college friend and he was going to meet her.

His body was later found near the Gliding Centre in Hadapsar, the police official said.

Probe revealed that some dispute had arisen between the victim and the accused couple, he said, adding that some witnesses told police that they saw the woman and some men attacking Giridhar.

The accused (names not disclosed) were arrested and probe is on, the official said.

