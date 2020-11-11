Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A 38-year-old man and his wife were found dead on Wednesday at their home in Ghaziabad in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Upon getting information from their family members, police reached the house in Sikrod village under Sihani Gate police station area and broke open the door where they found the husband and wife lying dead on the bed foaming at their mouth, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Pappu (38), who was a labourer, and his wife Renu (35), a domestic help. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, according to Awaneesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Circle-2.

Pappu's mother Roshni told the police that he was a habitual drunkard and had come home inebriated on Tuesday night. His wife fought with him and heated arguments ensued but eventually retired to bed in their room for the night.

Roshni along with the couple's three young children -- son Pankaj and daughters Komal and Anchal -- went to sleep in another room.

They got up in the morning but did not see the couple wake up for going to their workplace. When there was no response upon knocking on the door, Roshni informed the police after which the door was broke open.

The couple's bodies have been sent for a post-mortem while their viscera have been preserved. The cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy report is received, DSP Kumar said.

