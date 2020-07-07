Sultanpur (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A middle-aged couple were killed when a tree fell on the shed under which they were sleeping in Sultanpur's Rampur village, police said on Tuesday.

Ramcharan Gautam (45) and his wife (43) were sleeping under the shed when a mango tree fell on it due to heavy rainfall late on Monday night, they said.

Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the cries but by the time they could bring them out, both had died, police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said, adding that financial help as per rules will be provided to the bereaved family.

