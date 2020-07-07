Patna, July 7: Doctors, nurses and a ventilator was deployed at the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his niece and a cop posted on official duty to guard his house tested positive for coronavirus. The deployments are a precautionary measure to ensure urgent medical attention in case of emergency.

The police personnel, who was tasked to guard the CM residence, was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Monday evening. Reports earlier today confirmed that Nitish's niece was also found positive and has been admitted at the AIIMS in Patna. Nitish Kumar Kumar Was Tested For Coronavirus on July 4.

The Patna Medical College was subsequently ordered by the Secretary of Health Department to deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the official residence of the Chief Minister.

See Order Issued by The Health Secretary

Bihar: Patna Medical College issues an order to deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the official residence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, after Secretary of the Health Department directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pFbxigIKdf — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Nitish's samples were also tested for coronavirus on Saturday, after it was confirmed that Bihar Legislative Council Chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh had contracted the virus. The Chief Minister had, on July 1, shared the dias with Singh for the oath-taking event of newly-elected MLCs.

The Bihar CM was found to be negative in the swab test results that were released on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who had also shared the dias with Singh, also tested negative for coronavirus.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav targeted the state government, alleging that common people are being provided inadequate services, whereas, the Chief Minister's residence has been "converted into a hospital".

"When CM's sample is sent for COVID-19 test, reports are received in 2 hrs. But in case of common men, it takes over 5-7 days. Now CM residence has been turned into a ventilator-equipped hospital,while poor people are suffering due to lack of medical facilities," the RJD leader asked.

Bihar, with more than 12,410 cases, has come under criticism from Opposition parties and analysts for allegedly conducting inadequate number of tests. Amid the escalating crisis, state's 12 bureaucrats and five major politicians - RJD veteran Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra, Congress MLA Anand Shankar Singh, RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam and Minister Vinod Kumar Singh - have tested positive.

