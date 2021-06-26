New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A young couple who eloped and got married two years ago was shot multiple times at their home in Amberhai village in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and the man succumbed to his injuries, his wife is in critical condition in hospital, Santosh Kumar Meena Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said.

"We received a PCR call yesterday regarding gunshot injuries to a couple. The couple was shot by six to seven people at their house in Amberhai village in Dwarka Sector 23 around 9 pm. The man suffered four gunshot injuries and the woman received one gunshot wound," the DCP said.

He added that police is investigating a possible honour killing angle to the case.

"We have formed teams to investigate the case and suspects being identified. The two married a year ago against the wishes of their families. We are probing the case from honour killing angle," Meena added. (ANI)

