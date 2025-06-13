New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court in a recent judgement acquitted 11 accused of rioting, murder and other offences, including criminal conspiracy in the North East Delhi riots case.

However, the court has convicted one accused of promoting enmity between two communities.

This case pertains to an FIR registered at the Gokul Puri Police Station in 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala convicted the accused, Lokesh Kumar Solanki, for the offence of promoting enmity between communities on a religious basis, etc., and giving a provocative statement. He has also been acquitted of other offences.

"I find that charges under Sections 144, 147, 148, 302, 201, 432, 34 IPC read with Section 149 IPC, are not proved at all, against accused namely Lokesh Kumar Solanki alias Rajput, Pankaj Sharma, Sumit Chaudhary alias Badshah, Ankit Chaudhary alias Fauzi, Prince, Jatin Sharma, Rishabh Chaudhary alias Tapash, Vivek Panchal alias Nandu, Himanshu Thakur, Sandeep alias Mogli and Sahil alias Babu," ASJ Pramachala said.

ASJ Pramachala said, " I also find that evidence on the record for the aforesaid charges is not beyond a reasonable doubt against accused Tinku Arora. Hence, they are acquitted of such charges."

"Charges under Sections 153-A, 505 IPC stand proved against accused Lokesh Solanki alias Rajput and he is held guilty and convicted under both these provisions," ASJ Pramachala said in the judgement passed on June 5.

The other 11 accused have been acquitted of all the offences alleged against them.

In this case, Lokesh Kumar Solanki alias Rajput, Pankaj Sharma, Sumit Chaudhary alias Badshah, Ankit Chaudhary alias Fauzi, Prince, Jatin Sharma, Rishabh Chaudhary alias Tapash, Vivek Panchal alias Nandu, Himanshu Thakur, Tinku Arora, Sandeep alias Mogli and Sahil alias Babu were made accused in this case.

Delhi police charged accused persons with offences punishable under Sections 144, 147, 148, 149, 153-A, 188, 505, 302, 201, and 120-B/34 IPC and filed supplementary charge sheets.

As per the case of the prosecution, on March 01, 2020, a PCR call regarding a dead body lying in the Nala near Ganga Public School was received at PS Gokalpuri.

On March 9, 2020 Mohd. Tehsin identified the dead body as that of his son Aas Mohammad.

During investigation a Whatsapp group 'Kattar Hindu Ekta' was surfaced. Some accused persons were members of this Whatsapp group.

It was alleged that as per the chats of WhatsApp group namely "Kattar Hindut Ekta", accused persons and their associates conspired to teach Muslims a lesson for attacking the Hindus, and they equipped themselves with lathis, dandas, sticks etc. and started roaming in the area with the motive to vandalize/burn the properties. They further resolved to kill Muslims, whoever came across them. (ANI)

