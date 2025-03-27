New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday called for a medical report of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan. He told the court that earlier he was undergoing treatment for anxiety. He is in judicial custody in an MCOCAOCA case linked with the Nanduandu Gang.

Balyan and other accused have been arrested in connection with activities of an organised crime syndicate run by absconded gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu.

During his production through video conferencing (VC) from Mandoli Jail, he informed the court that he was undergoing treatment for anxiety from VIMHANS hospital. He wish to get examined from VIMHANS..

After hearing the accused, special judge Kaveri Baweja called for a report from Mandoli Jail Superintendent/CMO on the medical condition of Balyan to know whether he required any further treatment or not.

The court has listed the matter for a hearing tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the court has extended the custody of Naresh Balyan till April 16. The court has also allowed the application of Delhi police seeking permission to interrogate one Jyoti Prakash, alias Baba, in judicial custody. He is stated to be in judicial custody in Mandoli Jail and is the brother-in-law of Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu.

Delhi Police special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh moved an application to seek permission to interrogate Baba.

During arguments, he mentioned that he is involved in criminal cases and managing the activities of the Nandu Gang from inside the jail, as Nandu is out of the country.

It was also mentioned that his name was mentioned in the proposal for MCOCA FIR in this case. His name has also surfaced in the confession statement of Sahil alias Poli and Vijay alias Kalu.

On March 1, the Court granted 60 more days time to Delhi police to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan.

He was arrested on December 4, 2024, in this case. The extension period is expiring on May 4, SPP stated.

The Court has already taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against accused Ritik, alias Peter. A supplementary charge sheet has also been filed against Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara. (ANI)

