New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka court on Tuesday recalled its order granting custody parole to Kala Jatheri for Grih Pravesh that was scheduled for March 13, at his village Jatheri in Sonipat, Haryana. He got married to Anuradha Chaudhary today.

The Greh Pravesh ceremony was fixed for March 13 at about 11:00 A.M. at village Jatheri, Sonipat, Haryana, where the bride and groom were set to enter her matrimonial home.

Also Read | Join Us if You Are Being Insulted, We Will Ensure Your Victory, Uddhav Thackeray Tells Nitin Gadkari.

Kala Jatheri sought custody parole on humanitarian grounds for performing his marriage that took place today.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepak Wason on Tuesday recalled his earlier order and re-notified the matter on March 16.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Man in North Goa Booked for Recording Video of Girl Taking Bath.

The court recalled its order of March 4 after hearing the submissions made by the Delhi police.

It was submitted by the state that there is a serious security threat and security staff is scarce due to Kisan Andolan on March 14 and Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation from the post of CM, Haryana.

The court also considered a letter written by the brother of Kala Jatheri to be a threat to Jatheri and his family.

During the hearing, ACP Sonipat, SHO Rai Haryana and the ACP of the Third Battalion, Delhi, were present.

On March 4, the court granted custody parole to gangster Sandeep alias Kala alias Kala Jatheri to perform his marriage ceremony.

He was granted custody parole of six hours to perform his marriage on March 12 and Grih Pravesh on March 13.

He is in custody for several heinous cases, including that of MCOCA for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate.

The Court had directed the authorities to take Kala Jatheri for marriage in custody on March 12 between 10 AM and 4 PM and directed Delhi police to arrange security and safety.

He was also directed to be taken to Village Jatheri on March 13 for the Grih Pravesh ceremony between 10 AM and 1 PM.

An application was moved on behalf of Kala Jatheri in a case lodged at Police Station Dwarka South under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 387 (to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to that person or any other) and 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and the Arms Act.

Applications moved through advocate Rohit Dalal, who submitted that the right to marriage has been declared a constitutional right under Article 21. Both the applicant or accused and his fiance are of the age of majority as governed by the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

It was further submitted that the denial of marriage to the applicant/accused would cause prejudice and violate Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

It is also true that marriage is a social obligation and the applicant or accused wants to establish his family and live a better and more respectable life in society. The parents of the applicant/accused are also suffering from old age diseases and have undergone surgery last year, the plea stated.

Further, the plea stated that, there is nobody in the home to look after the mother of the accused, as his father is also bedridden. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)