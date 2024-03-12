Goa, March 12: A case has been filed against a man in North Goa for allegedly recording a video of a girl while she was taking a bath, police said on Tuesday. The case was registered at Colvale police station in North Goa. The accused is identified as Nagarmal Verma, 35, a resident of Lobowada, Thivim and a native of Rajasthan. Goa Shocker: Two Brothers Arrested for Taking ‘Supari’ to Kill Lover of Employer’s Wife

Colvale police said that the parents of the 18-year-old girl lodged a complaint that Verma, who is their neighbour, recorded a video on his mobile phone while she was taking a bath. An offence has been registered under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the IPC and further investigations are on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 11:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).