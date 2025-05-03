New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday framed charges in a criminal case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yogender Chandolia for allegedly assaulting a public servant.

An FIR was registered against Chandolia at the Police Station Prasad Nagar in 2020. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal's court framed charges under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (using criminal force against a public servant in order to deter him from discharging his duty), and 356 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He has been discharged under section 186 of the IPC (obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty).

Chandolia was present in the court. Advocate Hari Om Gupta along with advocate Sukrit and Anany appeared for Chandolia.

The court has listed the matter for Prosecution evidence on May 22.

Detailed order is yet to be uploaded, the court said.

An FIR was lodged in 2020 for allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging public duty and using criminal force against the public servant in order to deter him discharging his duty, and snatching the mobile phone from the complainant HC Rajkumar.

Advocate Hari Om Gupta told that sections were not made out against Chandolia as there is no witness, no MLC and no recovery of mobile phone. We have already filed a petition for quashing of this FIR which coming up for hearing on May 19.

This case pertains to an FIR lodged at Police station Prasad Nagar under section 186, 353, 356, 341 etc.

This case has been transferred to the Rouse Avenue court from the Tis Hazari court after Chandolia became an MP.

After an investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the Tis Hazari Court. The court had issued a summons to Chandolia after taking cognizance of the charge sheet on October 17, 2023. (ANI)

