New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court has granted bail to a man accused in a case of cheating people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing government jobs including banks.

This matter pertains to an FIR registered at Kanjhawala Police Station in 2022, regarding a case of cheating and other offences.

Seven people from Delhi and Haryana had approached the court seeking direction for the registration of FIR against five accused persons.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jagmohan Singh granted bail to Ashutosh Kumar after hearing the submissions of counsels for the accused, the complainants and the State.

The court granted the relief to the accused citing that as per the report of the investigating officer (IO), no recovery of money was effected from the accused and he was not required for further investigation.

Advocate Karan Tarkar, counsel for the accused, argued that the accused had been arrested on the basis of the disclosure statement of the co-accused Rajat.

He also argued that there is no evidence of any transaction of the alleged cheated amount in the accused's bank account.

The accused was in judicial custody since April 9, 2023.

On a specific query by the court, the IO also submitted that "no evidence has surfaced so far regarding any money transaction of the alleged cheated amount in the bank account of the accused".

However, the counsel for the complainant opposed the bail plea and submitted that Rs 7 lakh was given in cash to the accused by the co-accused Deepak Gulia as recorded in the disclosure statement of the co-accused Deepak Gulia.

It was further submitted that two co-accused are yet to be arrested in the present case.

The present FIR was registered after a direction by the court on the complaint moved by Sagar Deshwal and six others.

The FIR stated that the complainants are aspirants of government jobs and they are preparing for various government jobs in banks, postal department etc. (ANI)

