New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Rohini District court has issued a notice on an election petition challenging the result of the MCD bypoll on the Ashok Vihar ward seat. This petition has been filed by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) candidate Seema Goyal against Veena Asija. Asija was declared the winner in the bypoll.

Principal District and Session Judge Nisha Sahay Saksena on Thursday issued notice on the plea and listed the matter for hearing on December 24.

A notice has also been issued on an application seeking a stay of the election process of Ward 65.

"This is an Election Petition under section 15 of DMC Act, 1957, challenging the results in Bye-Elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 2025, Ward No.65, Ashok Vihar," the court noted in an order passed on December 18.

Seema Goyal has filed an election petition through Advocate Parashant Manchanda and Nancy Shah.

Petitioner has made Veena Asija, other candidates and the State Election Commission respondents in the petition.

The petitioner has alleged that the Bye election was vitiated by declaring the Respondent (Veena Asija) as a purported Returned (elected) Candidate, whereas up till the 10th round of the Counting, the Petitioner Seema Goyal was leading by 179 votes, and thereafter in suspicious circumstances, scrapping the said results and declaring Respondent Veena Asija as the Returned Candidate with a lead of 405 votes.

It is also alleged that corrupt practices were adopted in the area.

AAP leader has challenged the validity of the election of Veena Asija on the ground that the said election stands irreparably vitiated by a series of grave and fundamental illegalities striking at the root of the electoral process.

The Petitioner has submitted that she is aggrieved by the fact that the entire conduct of the bye-election was carried out in blatant disregard of the binding Delimitation Order of 2022 and the statutory notifications governing ward boundaries and polling areas.

It is also alleged that electors and polling areas belonging to Ward 64 outside Ward 65 were unlawfully included in the electoral roll and in the polling scheme for Ward 65 without any Gazette notification or lawful authority.

The petitioner has alleged that the Polling Stations were kept outside the territorial area of Ward 65 in serious non-compliance with the notification of the State Election Commision issued on October 6, 2025. (ANI)

