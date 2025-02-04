New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday refused to issue summons to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

A defamation complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar. The same has been dismissed.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal dismissed the Complaint after recording tje pre summoning evidence by the counsel for complainant.

The court said that the defamation case is not made out against the proposed accused. The detailed order is to be uploaded.

On September 21, 2024 the court had taken Cognizance of Defamation complaint and directed to lead the pre Summoning evidence.

Senior advocates Pramod Kumar Dubey and Vaibhav Gaggar, advocates Somdev Tiwari, Dhruv Mehta, Amrita Vatsa, Swati, Muskan Sharma for Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar had alleged that Tharoor made false statement against him in an interview alleging that Chandrashekhar was bribing the voters Thiruvananthapuram constituency. He had said that this statement hurt his reputation and resulted in losing the Lok Sabha election 2024.

"On the basis of the submissions made and the material placed on record, which prima facie disclose the ingredients of the offence, I take cognizance of the offence(s) under Sections 500 IPC and 171G IPC," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate had said in the order passed on September 21," Chandrashekhar said.

It was alleged that the proposed accused had defamed the complainant by making false and derogatory imputations on the national television that he had been bribing voters in the Thiruvananthapuram Constituency knowing fully well that such statements were false and with the intent to lower complainant's reputation and to affect the result of upcoming elections.

It was also alleged that the interview(s) was/were published by various news channels as well as on social media platforms at the behest of the proposed accused and resulted in loss of reputation of the complainant in the society, which ultimately resulted in the complainant losing the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024. (ANI)

