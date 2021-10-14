Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): The special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of actor Armaan Kohli and two others in a drugs case.

Kohli was arrested in August this year following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai.

During the raid, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from Kohli's residence, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials.

He was arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS Act. (ANI)

