New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday reserved the bail pleas of five accused persons arrested in the Turkman Gate stone pelting case. The court will pronounce the order tomorrow at 4 PM.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sayesha Chaddha reserved the order on the bail pleas of the accused Adnan, Kaif, Kasif, Areeb and Sameer.

Advocate M Asad Beig appeared for Kaif, Kasif and Areeb. They argued that the accused persons were apprehended at around 3 AM on January 7, before the FIR was registered at around 9 AM.

CCTV footage confirmed that Kaif was at his house from 7 PM until his arrest.

The Defence counsel also submitted that Areeb was at Chitli kabar at the time of the incident. This location is approximately 1-2 kilometres from the incident site. They are residents of the same locality near the incident site; therefore, they are in the same area.

On behalf of Adnan, it was submitted that he was apprehended from his house around 1.30 AM. He was not visible in the CCTV footage that the police relied on.

On the other hand, the Delhi Police opposed the bail pleas. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava, Dr. Tushar Kadyan and Anish appeared for the police.

They submitted that the anti-environment drive near the masjid Faizan E Elahi was carried out pursuant to a Delhi High Court order.

Before the drive was carried out, the DCP requested peace, and the police issued a prohibitory order.

Accused persons were involved in stone pelting and instigating other people. Delhi police relied upon the WhatsApp message and videos.

The prosecution said that Adnan's mobile phone contained an inciting message, and he also sent it to several groups. "It was not a simple assault on police persons, it was an attack on the system," they said.

In rebuttal arguements, counsel for Adnan submitted that he was not visible in the CCTV footage. Either he can be spreading the message, or he can be at the spot. The offence of attempt to murder is not attracted towards him.

During the hearing, two accused, Imran and Adnan, were produced following their fresh arrests. Both the Accused persons broke down in the court and alleged physical assault during police custody. After hearing the allegations, the court examined both the Accused in the chamber and found injury marks on the body of Imran.

The court remanded both accused to judicial custody. (ANI)

