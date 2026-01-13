Mumbai, January 13: Banking services in several parts of India will be partially suspended on Wednesday, January 14, as the country celebrates a series of harvest festivals. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, physical branches in cities such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati will remain closed to mark Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu festivals. While banks in major metros like Mumbai and New Delhi are scheduled to remain open on Wednesday, many will observe a holiday the following day, January 15, for subsequent festivities and municipal elections in Maharashtra.

Which Cities Have a Bank Holiday on January 14?

Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the RBI has notified bank closures for specific regional circles where these festivals hold significant cultural importance. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

The cities observing a bank holiday today include:

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Marking Makar Sankranti/Uttarayan.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Marking Makar Sankranti.

Guwahati (Assam): Marking Magh Bihu.

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): Marking Makar Sankranti.

In most other states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar, banks will continue regular operations on January 14. However, customers in South India (Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad) should prepare for closures on January 15 for Pongal and Kanuma.

Continuity of Digital and Online Banking Due to Bank Holidays

Despite the closure of physical branches in the aforementioned cities, digital banking infrastructure will remain fully operational nationwide. The RBI and various banking institutions have confirmed that the following services will not be interrupted:

Mobile and Net Banking: For all fund transfers and bill payments.

UPI Payments: Instant transactions via apps like GPay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

ATM Networks: Cash withdrawals and deposits.

IMPS/RTGS/NEFT: Digital settlement systems will function as per their standard holiday protocols. Bank Holidays in January 2026: From Mannam Jayanthi to Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, Banks To Remain Closed for 16 Days Next Month; Check Full List Here.

The Harvest Festival Calendar

Makar Sankranti is one of the few Indian festivals that follows the solar cycle, marking the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). Because the festival is celebrated with different names and traditions across the country - such as Bihu in Assam and Pongal in Tamil Nadu - the bank holidays are often spread across a 48-hour window (January 14-15).

Additionally, January is a holiday-intensive month for the banking sector, with upcoming nationwide closures for Republic Day on January 26 and regional closures for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on January 23.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).