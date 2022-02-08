New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A Delhi Court will pronounce on February 15 it's order on the bail application of former AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case related to northeast violence in February 2020 here.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat Tuesday reserved the order on the bail plea of Hussain after hearing the submissions of the counsel for the accused and investigation agency.

During the arguments, ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta said there was sufficient material available on record against the accused.

He told the court that the accused laundered money and passed it to other accused persons for riots and procuring the weapons.

The defence counsel claimed in the application that no case of money laundering was made out against his client.

He had argued that the basis of the Enforcement Directorate case is the alleged transaction of Rs. 1.5 crore on fake and bogus invoices.

He argued that only a case of GST was made out against him for transactions through fake and bogus invoices.

ED had registered a complaint against Hussain and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering ( PMLA) Act based on a case filed by the Delhi police.

Hussain was one of the prime accused in connection with the north east riots in February 2020.

