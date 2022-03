Lucknow, Mar 30 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday sentenced two Bangladeshi youths to four years of imprisonment for illegally staying in India using forged documents.

The chief judicial magistrate (custom) sentenced Mohd Iqbal to four years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,500, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said in a statement.

Similarly, Mohd Farooq was also sentenced to four years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6,000 was imposed on him, it said.

Iqbal and Farooq are brothers, and were living in Saharanpur using forged documents. They are natives of Chittagong in Bangladesh, the statement said. They were arrested in November 2020.

"Based on the forged documents recovered from the brothers, they were living in India since 2007-2008. They were arrested in West Bengal in 2013 for illegally staying in India, and were lodged in jail for almost two years," it said.

They were deported to Bangladesh after they were released from the jail, but again illegally entered India in 2015, and got identity documents including voter card, Aadhaar card and passport made with the help of brokers using the address of Saharanpur, the statement said.

"Both were in touch with people in Bangladesh, America, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Britain, Austria and Myanmar," it said.

