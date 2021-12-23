New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former Unitech Group promoters and one other in a money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on Wednesday took cognisance of the ED's prosecution complaint, which is the agency's equivalent of a charge sheet, against promoters Ramesh Chandra and his daughter-in-law Preeti Chandra, and Rajesh Malik of Carnousite Group.

"Considering the material available on record, I take cognisance for the commission of offence punishable under section 3 and 4 (money laundering) of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Let accused persons be summoned for next date of hearing," the judge said.

The three accused, currently in judicial custody, appeared before the court through video conferencing.

The judge has posted the matter for further hearing on March 22 next year.

Preeti Chandra is the wife of jailed Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra.

Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra, accused of siphoning home buyers' money, are lodged in Taloja jail in Mumbai after the Supreme Court directed that they be transferred from Tihar.

The Supreme Court gave the directions after the ED claimed that the brothers were conducting business from inside the Tihar jail by conniving with the prison staff.

The ED's money laundering case is based on a number of Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing and Central Bureau of Investigation FIRs filed by homebuyers against the Unitech Group and its promoters.

The agency filed a criminal case under various sections of the PMLA earlier this year against the Unitech Group and its promoters over allegations that the owners — Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra — illegally diverted over Rs 2,000 crore to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.

