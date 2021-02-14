Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Chandigarh on Sunday reported 18 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 21,238, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 54-year-old woman took the toll 346, as per the bulletin.

There are 127 active cases as of now, it said.

A total of 13 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 20,765, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,34,069 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,11,888 tested negative while reports of 53 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

