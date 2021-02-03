New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The national capital on Sunday reported 114 new COVID-19 cases and two people died of the virus, the Delhi health department said.

As many as 160 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,23,256.

The total COVID-19 count in the city now stands at 6,35,331, including 1,217 active cases and 10,858 deaths.

As many as 31,159 RTPCR/CBNAT/Truenat tests were conducted today, while 2,73,439 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted.

Earlier on Tuesday, health minister Satyendar Jain said that 56.13 per cent of those covered in the fifth serological survey done in the national capital, have developed antibodies against the coronavirus. (ANI)

