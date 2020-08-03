Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) The addition of 1,332 COVID-19 cases took the count in Thane district past the 90,000-mark on Monday, while 34 deaths brought the toll to 2,481, an official said.

The district now has 90,155 cases, with Kalyan accounting for 20,907 and Thane city 19,939, he said.

"Navi Mumbai reported 323 cases on Monday, while the figure was 274 for Kalyan and 267 for Thane city," said the official.

Neighbouring Palghar district added 318 cases, while two people died, taking the count to 15,938 and toll to 309 as on Monday.

