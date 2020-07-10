Amravati (Maha), Jul 10 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 14 on Friday to reach 795, while two deaths took the toll to 30, an official said.

Both deaths, of men 53 and 60 years old, took place in a private hospital in Walgaon Road, the official said.

With the addition of three cases, hotspot Badnera's COVID-19 count is now 94, he added.

The district has 200 active cases, as 565 people have been discharged and 30 have died.

