Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Telangana added 152 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.94 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,602.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 29, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 11 each, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on February 1.

The total number of cases stood at2,94,739 while recoveries were at2,91,115.

As many as2,022 patients are under treatment and36,058 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 79.15 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.12 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.77 per cent, while it was 97 per cent in the country.

