Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) Chandigarh recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 19,881, a medical bulletin issued here said.

One more fatality pushed the death toll to 320, it said.

There are 281 active cases as of now, as per bulletin.

A total of 54 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 19,280, it said.

A total of 1,83,954 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,62,803 tested negative while reports of 61 samples were awaited, as per bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)