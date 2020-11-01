Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 1,670 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, which took the caseload in the state to 1,68,880, and with six more fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,795.

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Gurgaon and Faridabad districts while one death each was reported from Bhiwani and Panchkula districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases was Gurgaon, which had a record single-day spike of 529 cases. Faridabad recorded a spike of 296 cases, Hisar 192 cases and Rohtak 76 cases.

Active cases in the state currently stand at 12,634 while the recovery rate was 91.46 per cent, the bulletin said.

