India News | COVID-19: 210 New Cases and 12 Deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, June 18 (PTI) With 12 coronavirus related fatalities reported on Thursday, the toll mounted to 114 in Karnataka, where 210 new cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections to 7,944.

The day also saw 179 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Constable's Timely Action Saves 2-Week-Old Choking Baby's Life, Twitter Users Hail Officer's Presence of Mind.

As of June 18 evening, cumulatively 7,944 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 114 deaths and 4,983 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 2,843 active cases, 2,770 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 73 are in ICU.

Also Read | India Lifts Ban on Export of Hydroxychloroquine: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

Among the 12 dead include eight from Bengaluru urban, and one each from Koppal, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi.

Of the 210 new cases, 58 are returnees from other states, majority of them from neighboring Maharashtra.

While 21 are those who returned from other countries, mostly from UAE.

The remaining cases include contacts of patients earlier tested positive, those with history of SARI and ILI among others.

Among districts where new cases were reported, Ballari and Kalaburagi account for 48 cases each, Dakshina Kannada 23, Ramanagara 21, Bengaluru urban 17, Yadgir 8, Mandya 7, Bidar 6, Gadag 5, four each from Raichur, Hassan and Dharwad, three each from Davangere and Chikkamagaluru, two each from Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru, and one each from Bagalkote, Shivamogga and Koppal.

Kalaburagi district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,074 infections, followed by Udupi 1,039 and Yadgir 873.

A total of 4,73,507 samples were tested so far, out of which 8,709 were tested on Thursday alone.

So far 4,54,476 samples have been reported as negative, and out of them 8,028 were reported negative today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)