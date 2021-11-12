Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 227 fresh cases of coronavirus and 2 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,91,369 and the toll to 38,140, the health department said on Friday.

The day also saw 206 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29.45 lakh.

Out of 227 new cases reported, 147 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 62 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 8,036.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.22 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.88 per cent.

Out of 2 deaths reported in the last 24 hours 1 each are from Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 147, Dakshina Kannada 14, Mysuru 10 followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,53,669, followed by Mysuru 1,79,366 and Tumakuru 1,20,929.

Cumulatively a total of 5.19 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,03,169 were tested on Friday alone.

