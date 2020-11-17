Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 2,450 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 2,04,477, while 25 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,063, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Of the 25 fatalities, six were from Rohtak, five from Hisar, four from Faridabad, three each from Gurgaon and Panipat and one each from Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad.

Among the districts which reported a huge spike in cases include Faridabad (756), Gurgaon (588) and Hisar (268).

At present, there are 19,153 active cases in the country, while the recovery rate is 89.62 per cent.

