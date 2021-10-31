Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 292 fresh cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,88,333 and toll to 38,082, the health department said on Sunday.

The day also saw 345 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,41,578.

Out of 292 new cases reported on Sunday, 137 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 204 discharges and 7 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 8,644.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.27 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.76 per cent.

Out of 11 deaths reported on Sunday 7 are from Bengaluru Urban; Mysuru (2) and one each from Chikkaballapura and Dharwad.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 137, Mysuru 33, Hassan 26, Dakshina Kannada 24, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,51,872, followed by Mysuru 1,79,167 and Tumakuru 1,20,836.

Cumulatively a total of 5.08 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,06,939 were tested on Sunday alone.

