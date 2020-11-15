Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Thirty more people died of coronavirus in Punjab in the past two days, raising the toll to 4,458, while 1,054 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,41,658, a health department medical bulletin said on Sunday.

Eight fatalities were reported on Saturday while 22 deaths took place on Sunday, it said.

There are 5,769 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,025 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,31,431, it stated.

Eighteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 140 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 28,68,278 samples have been collected for coronavirus testing so far in the state, it said.

