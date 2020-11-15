New Delhi, November 15: Amidst the fresh COVID-19 surge in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a high-level meeting involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Following the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that the number of daily tests in the national capital would be increased to 1 lakh. India Reports 41,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 88 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Mounts to 1,29,635.

The higher number of daily tests is aimed at improving the tracing and tracking mechanism. Shah, according to reports, also asked the Delhi Health Department to increase the number of RT-PCR tests.

"Centre has assured 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO center. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh," Kejriwal said.

Update by ANI

The cumulative case count in the national capital reached 4.85 lakh on Sunday. The tally of active infections has soared above 40,000. In the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a dip with 3,235 cases -- but the lower number of positive infections was attributed to the sharp dip in daily test count on Saturday due to the festival of Diwali.

The current onslaught of coronavirus in Delhi is considered to be the "third wave" of pandemic in the national capital. Kejriwal, in a statement issued earlier this week, said the third round of COVID-19 peak in the city would be controlled in the next "7-10 days".

